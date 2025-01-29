Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Criminalization of Instant Triple Talaq Under Scrutiny in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to provide data on FIRs and chargesheets related to instant triple talaq, outlawed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019. The court is reviewing multiple petitions challenging the act's constitutionality and its penalties for pronouncing triple talaq.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:50 IST
The Supreme Court has demanded data from the Centre on FIRs and chargesheets concerning instant triple talaq violations, as per the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019.

The act has faced multiple petitions challenging its constitutionality, focusing on whether criminalizing triple talaq is justified when the practice is already deemed void.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the need for evidence to support arguments as the bench deliberates the law's impact on Muslim communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

