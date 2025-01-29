Legal Showdown: Criminalization of Instant Triple Talaq Under Scrutiny in Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to provide data on FIRs and chargesheets related to instant triple talaq, outlawed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019. The court is reviewing multiple petitions challenging the act's constitutionality and its penalties for pronouncing triple talaq.
- India
The Supreme Court has demanded data from the Centre on FIRs and chargesheets concerning instant triple talaq violations, as per the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019.
The act has faced multiple petitions challenging its constitutionality, focusing on whether criminalizing triple talaq is justified when the practice is already deemed void.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the need for evidence to support arguments as the bench deliberates the law's impact on Muslim communities across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
