In a recent development that could jeopardize Ukraine's ties with key Western allies, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) for potential abuse of authority. The inquiry, initiated at the behest of an anti-corruption watchdog, highlights internal strife over arms procurement processes.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre has alleged that Umerov illegally dismissed the head of the Defence Procurement Agency, refusing to renew her contract post-criticism. This clash unveils simmering tensions within the ministry as Umerov contends that the agency has failed to meet purchasing objectives crucial to the Ukrainian military's efforts against Russia.

The situation arises during a sensitive phase in Ukraine's war with Russia, as international support remains vital. Western diplomats, alongside the Group of Seven nations, have urged the swift resolution of internal disputes to ensure continued arms supplies. The Defence Ministry, however, claims the NABU investigation lacks substantive evidence, dismissing it as a procedural move.

(With inputs from agencies.)