India's effort is to make Indian Ocean region more peaceful and prosperous: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
India's effort is to make Indian Ocean region more peaceful and prosperous: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sarbananda Sonowal to Leverage Singapore Visit for Maritime Cooperation Enhancement
Rajnath Singh Urges Language Unity and Highlights Women's Empowerment
Rajnath Singh Pushes for Armed Forces' Dynamic Perspective Amid Global Changes
Rajnath Singh Defends Hindi Amidst Language Debate
Rajnath Singh Highlights Technological Advancements, Research & Excellence at AMC Raising Day