Crackdown in Rajouri: Police Raid Terrorists' Hideouts

The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids on 25 locations in Rajouri, targeting terrorists operating from across the Line of Control. Assisted by CRPF personnel, officials seized incriminating materials. These raids are linked to ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, focusing on terrorist networks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police executed a series of coordinated raids across 25 locations in the Rajouri district targeting terrorist operatives hidden within local communities. Officials have confirmed the recovery of significant documents during these operations.

The police action, supported by CRPF personnel, forms part of an extensive probe into violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These violations are connected to entities allegedly linked with banned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, aiming to bolster underground networks in the region.

Authorities confirmed that raids focused on multiple towns, including Rajouri, Naushera, and Manjakot. The effort marks a continued strategy to dismantle terrorist activities, particularly following last year's turbulent spate of attacks. Security forces remain vigilant to curb any terrorist advances during the winter months.

