Crackdown in Rajouri: Police Raid Terrorists' Hideouts
The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids on 25 locations in Rajouri, targeting terrorists operating from across the Line of Control. Assisted by CRPF personnel, officials seized incriminating materials. These raids are linked to ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, focusing on terrorist networks in the region.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police executed a series of coordinated raids across 25 locations in the Rajouri district targeting terrorist operatives hidden within local communities. Officials have confirmed the recovery of significant documents during these operations.
The police action, supported by CRPF personnel, forms part of an extensive probe into violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These violations are connected to entities allegedly linked with banned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, aiming to bolster underground networks in the region.
Authorities confirmed that raids focused on multiple towns, including Rajouri, Naushera, and Manjakot. The effort marks a continued strategy to dismantle terrorist activities, particularly following last year's turbulent spate of attacks. Security forces remain vigilant to curb any terrorist advances during the winter months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Police
- raids
- terrorists
- Rajouri
- Line of Control
- Unlawful Activities
- CRPF
- security
ALSO READ
Landmine Explosion Injures Six Army Personnel in Rajouri
Six Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in J-K's Rajouri district: Officials.
Mysterious Disease Claims 14 Lives in Jammu's Rajouri District
Unmasking Mystery in Rajouri: Unexplained Deaths
Mystery Epidemic or Environmental Crisis? Shadows of Sudden Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri