Left Menu

Landmark Life Sentences for Terrorists as Israeli Court Delivers Verdict

In an unprecedented ruling, the Lod Central District Court sentenced two terrorists to life imprisonment plus 60 years for a deadly attack in Ra'anana. They were ordered to pay USD 531,000 in compensation. The attack was driven by deep hostility against Israel, linking to Hamas' warfare efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:49 IST
Landmark Life Sentences for Terrorists as Israeli Court Delivers Verdict
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a historic verdict, the Lod Central District Court has handed down a mandatory life imprisonment sentence, plus an additional 60 years, to two terrorists responsible for a lethal assault in Ra'anana, which claimed the life of Edna Bluestein and left several others injured. The January 2024 attack has marked a significant chapter in the judicial response to terrorism in Israel.

The two convicted individuals had also schemed further attacks targeting civilians, security forces in Judea and Samaria, and Lt. Col. Avichai Edrei, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson. However, these plans did not materialize. In addition to their sentences, the terrorists have been ordered to pay approximately two million Shekels, equating to USD 531,000, as compensation to the victims' families.

The court articulated that the perpetrators acted out of profound animosity towards the State of Israel and Jewish people worldwide, aiming to contribute to Hamas' ongoing conflict against Israel. This landmark decision underscores the severe legal repercussions for acts of terror within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025