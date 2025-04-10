Landmark Life Sentences for Terrorists as Israeli Court Delivers Verdict

In a historic verdict, the Lod Central District Court has handed down a mandatory life imprisonment sentence, plus an additional 60 years, to two terrorists responsible for a lethal assault in Ra'anana, which claimed the life of Edna Bluestein and left several others injured. The January 2024 attack has marked a significant chapter in the judicial response to terrorism in Israel.

The two convicted individuals had also schemed further attacks targeting civilians, security forces in Judea and Samaria, and Lt. Col. Avichai Edrei, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson. However, these plans did not materialize. In addition to their sentences, the terrorists have been ordered to pay approximately two million Shekels, equating to USD 531,000, as compensation to the victims' families.

The court articulated that the perpetrators acted out of profound animosity towards the State of Israel and Jewish people worldwide, aiming to contribute to Hamas' ongoing conflict against Israel. This landmark decision underscores the severe legal repercussions for acts of terror within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)