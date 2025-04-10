Left Menu

Intense Jungle Encounter: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Udhampur

Security forces are conducting operations in Udhampur's Marta village following a fierce encounter with suspected terrorists. Despite tough terrain, forces maintain high morale as they seek to neutralize the threat. Around two to three terrorists are trapped, and efforts continue to ensure regional safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:11 IST
Visuals of the ongoing search and condon operations in Udhampur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces are actively conducting search and cordon operations in the Marta village of Udhampur district following a recent encounter with suspected terrorists. The operation, spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure, aims to locate two to three terrorists reportedly hiding within the jungle's dense terrain.

SSP Nagpure informed that although the area is challenging due to high mountains and a dense forest compounded by a river below, the security forces are carrying out the operation with high morale. On Wednesday, a two-hour encounter saw security forces exchange fire with the terrorists, demonstrating their resilience and commitment.

Officials state that the encounter occurred as part of a larger search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security units. They suspect a group of terrorists was trapped near Jopher village, under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur. All efforts are being made to cordon off the area securely to thwart any escape attempts by the militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

