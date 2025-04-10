Intense Jungle Encounter: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Udhampur
Security forces are conducting operations in Udhampur's Marta village following a fierce encounter with suspected terrorists. Despite tough terrain, forces maintain high morale as they seek to neutralize the threat. Around two to three terrorists are trapped, and efforts continue to ensure regional safety.
- Country:
- India
Security forces are actively conducting search and cordon operations in the Marta village of Udhampur district following a recent encounter with suspected terrorists. The operation, spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure, aims to locate two to three terrorists reportedly hiding within the jungle's dense terrain.
SSP Nagpure informed that although the area is challenging due to high mountains and a dense forest compounded by a river below, the security forces are carrying out the operation with high morale. On Wednesday, a two-hour encounter saw security forces exchange fire with the terrorists, demonstrating their resilience and commitment.
Officials state that the encounter occurred as part of a larger search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security units. They suspect a group of terrorists was trapped near Jopher village, under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur. All efforts are being made to cordon off the area securely to thwart any escape attempts by the militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udhampur
- terrorists
- security forces
- operation
- jungle
- encounter
- SSP Nagpure
- JKP
- cordon
- terrain
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Young Girl's Fatal Encounter with Boiling Milk
Major Victory: Security Forces Neutralize 16 Naxalites in Sukma Encounter
Rewarded Criminal Killed in Jharkhand Encounter
Tragic Encounter: Fallen Heroes and Unfinished Battle in Kathua
Chhattisgarh's Major Win: 16 Naxals Neutralized in High-Stakes Encounter