High-Tension Standoff in Udhampur: Security Forces Engage Terrorists
A conflict erupted between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Udhampur area amid a search operation. The standoff included two to three terrorists believed trapped in Jopher village, under PS Ramnagar's jurisdiction. Efforts are ongoing to eliminate the threat and ensure regional safety.
- Country:
- India
An intense encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur area on Wednesday, officials reported. The conflict began during a coordinated search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and additional security units within the dense jungles of Udhampur.
Officials disclosed that the security personnel confronted a group of terrorists in Jopher village, which falls under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur. Initial assessments suggest that two to three militants are cornered in the vicinity. To prevent their escape, the area has been securely quarantined.
Security forces are persistently working to dismantle the terrorist threat and safeguard civilians in the zone, authorities assured. Additional updates are expected as the situation unfolds. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
