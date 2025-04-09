High-Tension Standoff in Udhampur: Security Forces Engage Terrorists

An intense encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur area on Wednesday, officials reported. The conflict began during a coordinated search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and additional security units within the dense jungles of Udhampur.

Officials disclosed that the security personnel confronted a group of terrorists in Jopher village, which falls under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur. Initial assessments suggest that two to three militants are cornered in the vicinity. To prevent their escape, the area has been securely quarantined.

Security forces are persistently working to dismantle the terrorist threat and safeguard civilians in the zone, authorities assured. Additional updates are expected as the situation unfolds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)