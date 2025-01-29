Italian PM Meloni Under Fire: The Libyan Police Officer Scandal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is facing an investigation following a controversial government decision to release Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan police officer charged with serious war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This move has raised questions about Italy's motivations and international obligations.

Njeem, a high-ranking official in Libya's Judicial Police, was arrested in Italy after the ICC identified him on their warrants. However, he was later released on procedural grounds, sparking theories that Italy prioritized diplomatic relations over legal justice, a claim the government denies.

As the investigation proceeds, critics accuse the Italian government of political manipulation, while Meloni's supporters blame the judiciary for politicizing the incident. The outcome remains uncertain, pending the Court of Ministers' decision on whether to advance the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)