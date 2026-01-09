Federal vs. State: A Clash Over Immigration Shooting Investigation

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday challenged the Trump administration, demanding that state authorities be allowed to participate in the investigation of a U.S. immigration officer's fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good. The incident has sparked widespread protests nationwide.

Frey accused the administration of aiming to control the investigation's outcome, citing a lack of cooperation from federal authorities. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated that the FBI had denied access to critical evidence. Despite this, Frey emphasized the possibility of state or local prosecutions in the case.

Conflicts have arisen as Democratic mayors push back against federal actions they believe exacerbate tensions. The recent shootings in Minneapolis and Portland have intensified the debate about federal presence in Democrat-run cities, further straining relationships between local and federal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)