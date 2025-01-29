Chiara Ferragni Faces Trial Over Charity Fraud Allegations

Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni is slated to appear in court in Milan, facing fraud charges related to allegedly deceptive charity claims associated with the sale of Christmas cakes and Easter eggs, according to statements from her legal team and judicial sources.

Ferragni, aged 37, has dismissed the allegations as "deeply unfair," asserting that a trial is unnecessary to demonstrate her innocence. A guilty verdict could lead to a prison sentence of one to five years.

Ferragni, who boasts nearly 29 million Instagram followers, was fined over 1.1 million euros by Italy's competition authority for claims regarding sales of Pandoro Christmas cakes. She also settled by agreeing to pay at least 1.2 million euros to a children's charity over Easter egg sales linked to a similar case.

