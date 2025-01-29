Left Menu

Mercenaries Exit as Goma Faces Turmoil: Congo-Rwanda Tensions Escalate

Rwandan-backed rebels continue to strengthen their grip on Goma, Congo, as Romanian mercenaries exit via Rwanda. Despite diplomatic interventions, including Germany halting aid talks with Rwanda, the conflict has left hospitals overwhelmed, and fighting continues. The U.N. and the African Union demand withdrawal, while Rwanda insists on defending its interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rebels backed by Rwanda have escalated their control over Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, leaving the city in a state of turmoil. As the insurgency tightens its grip, Romanian mercenaries once hired to defend Congo are now departing through Rwanda under strict supervision.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including a stern warning from the U.S. and the suspension of German aid discussions with Rwanda, the situation remains fraught. Sporadic gunfire echoes through Goma's outskirts, with hospitals overwhelmed and humanitarian groups on edge.

The U.N. and the African Union are urging an immediate halt to the offensive. While Rwanda claims self-defense against threats from Congolese militias, the crisis risks destabilizing the region further, prompting both international concern and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

