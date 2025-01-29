Mercenaries Exit as Goma Faces Turmoil: Congo-Rwanda Tensions Escalate

Rebels backed by Rwanda have escalated their control over Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, leaving the city in a state of turmoil. As the insurgency tightens its grip, Romanian mercenaries once hired to defend Congo are now departing through Rwanda under strict supervision.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including a stern warning from the U.S. and the suspension of German aid discussions with Rwanda, the situation remains fraught. Sporadic gunfire echoes through Goma's outskirts, with hospitals overwhelmed and humanitarian groups on edge.

The U.N. and the African Union are urging an immediate halt to the offensive. While Rwanda claims self-defense against threats from Congolese militias, the crisis risks destabilizing the region further, prompting both international concern and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)