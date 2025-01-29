Karnataka CM Urges Enhanced Revenue Department Efficiency

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Revenue Department to improve its service efficiency and continue enhancing its citizen-friendly operations, as announced on Wednesday.

During a review meeting, Siddaramaiah praised the department's progress in digitization and public service delivery, stressing the need for ongoing improvements to ensure more seamless access to services for the public.

The Chief Minister outlined directives for accelerating land mutation and conversion cases to benefit citizens, noting that the automation system has improved the completion speed of these cases, with 65% now finalized within a day.

He emphasized the necessity for all land conversion tasks to be completed within a month, particularly in areas not requiring conversion due to their inclusion in a Master Plan.

Siddaramaiah also stressed the swift resolution of revenue court cases at Tahsildar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate levels and praised the Aadhaar-seeding initiative that has linked over 2.22 crore accounts, assisting in curbing fraudulent land transactions.

The Chief Minister lauded the use of drone surveys for property mapping, facilitating the issuance of property cards across urban areas, and directed that the 'B Khata' regularisation be completed promptly to prevent unauthorized developments.

In closing, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring farmers receive fair compensation when government land is reclaimed and underscored the importance of accountability and efficiency in governance.

