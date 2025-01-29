Minister Athawale Calls For Action After Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for stringent actions following an attempted vandalism of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue on Republic Day.

Athawale visited the Heritage Street site, offering floral tributes, and emphasized non-tolerance for such actions. He also conducted high-level meetings with Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, and other officials to address the issue.

He stated that this incident raises questions about state police effectiveness. Akash Singh, the alleged perpetrator, was arrested after a viral video showed him damaging the statue with a hammer.

(With inputs from agencies.)