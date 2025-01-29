Left Menu

Minister Athawale Calls For Action After Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded strict actions following an incident involving a man attempting to vandalize Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue on Republic Day. The minister paid tribute at the site, met with officials, and was assured that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:18 IST
Minister Athawale Calls For Action After Attempted Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for stringent actions following an attempted vandalism of Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue on Republic Day.

Athawale visited the Heritage Street site, offering floral tributes, and emphasized non-tolerance for such actions. He also conducted high-level meetings with Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, and other officials to address the issue.

He stated that this incident raises questions about state police effectiveness. Akash Singh, the alleged perpetrator, was arrested after a viral video showed him damaging the statue with a hammer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025