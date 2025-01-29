Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: M23 Rebels Advance in Eastern Congo

M23 rebels are advancing towards Bukavu in eastern Congo, escalating a longstanding conflict marked by fights for power and resources. Following the capture of Goma, pivotal battles ensued, prompting mass displacement. Accusations between Congo and Rwanda over military involvement further complicate the situation.

Updated: 29-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:49 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels have initiated a significant advance southwards towards Bukavu, heightening tensions in the eastern region following their occupation of Goma. This recent territorial push underscores a longstanding conflict embroiled in struggles over control, identity, and resources.

The capture of Goma was marked by key strategic gains, including the airport, despite facing resistant pockets of government forces. The swift turnover saw hundreds of government troops and allied militia laying down arms as the rebels solidified their presence, leaving the city largely devastated.

Complicating the conflict are allegations of foreign involvement from neighboring Rwanda, which the Congolese government, U.N. officials, and Western powers assert is reinforcing M23 forces. Rwanda refutes these claims, attributing its actions to defensive measures against militia threats. The situation remains critical as regional dynamics and historical grievances fuel a dangerous escalation.

