Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils New Digital and Data-Driven Workforce Initiatives

In a significant push towards labour welfare and workforce modernization, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched two landmark initiatives – State and Union Territory Microsites under the e-Shram initiative and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI). The launch took place at the Meeting with State/UT Labour Ministers & Secretaries held in New Delhi today.

The event was attended by Hon’ble Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Labour Ministers from various States/UTs, Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and senior ministry officials.

Empowering Unorganised Workers through e-Shram Microsites

Dr. Mandaviya described the new e-Shram microsites as a multilingual, state-specific digital solution aimed at seamless welfare access for unorganised workers.

Key Benefits of e-Shram Microsites:

Seamless Registration: Workers can register effortlessly, ensuring easy access to social security benefits, employment opportunities, and skilling programs.

One-Stop Access to Welfare Schemes: The microsites integrate both Central and State-level welfare programs, enabling workers to access benefits without bureaucratic hurdles.

Multilingual Accessibility: The platform is available in multiple languages, making it easier for workers from diverse regions to understand and apply for benefits.

Real-Time Analytics for States: States/UTs can track labour trends, skill gaps, and employment data, enabling better policy-making and targeted interventions.

Cost-Effective & Efficient: The microsites provide ready-to-use digital infrastructure, eliminating the need for States to develop separate systems.

The two-way integration with the national e-Shram database ensures that workers receive real-time updates on new welfare schemes and job opportunities. This initiative is expected to enhance transparency, reduce redundancy, and bring millions of unorganised workers into the social security net.

Occupational Shortage Index (OSI): A Game-Changer for Workforce Planning

Alongside the e-Shram Microsites, Dr. Mandaviya also launched the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI)—a data-driven tool designed to bridge skill gaps and improve employment outcomes.

Key Features of OSI:

Real-Time Labour Market Insights: Based on ILO methodology and PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) data, the OSI provides quarterly updates on labour demand and shortages across sectors.

Industry-Specific Skill Gap Mapping: The OSI identifies occupations facing acute shortages, ensuring that training programs align with real-world industry needs.

Guiding Policymakers & Employers: The Index will help governments, businesses, and training institutions develop targeted skill development initiatives.

Optimizing Job Matching: By aligning job seekers’ skills with industry demands, the OSI will significantly improve employment outcomes across India.

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that these initiatives are part of the government’s broader vision to strengthen India’s labour market and improve employment opportunities.

He stated, “By leveraging real-time labour market data, we are ensuring that skill development and job-matching processes are data-driven and tailored to the actual needs of industries, making our workforce future-ready.”

The Occupational Shortage Index will act as a powerful policy tool for:

Bridging workforce gaps in high-demand industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, IT, construction, and renewable energy.

Supporting vocational and technical training institutions in designing future-ready courses.

Guiding State governments and employers in workforce planning and recruitment strategies.

A New Era for Labour Market Digitalization

The launch of e-Shram Microsites and the OSI marks a major milestone in India's labour market reforms. These initiatives will:

Enhance worker welfare, job security, and skilling.

Enable better workforce planning through data-driven policymaking.

Strengthen India's position as a global leader in digital labour welfare systems.

With the integration of digital tools, real-time analytics, and proactive policymaking, the government aims to empower millions of workers, ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth.