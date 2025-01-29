Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission in UAE
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE leaders to enhance the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and people-to-people connections. His three-day visit initiated dialogues for regional stability and collaboration, including invitations for high-level meetings and cultural exchanges.
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, embarked on a pivotal diplomatic mission to the UAE, engaging with notable leaders including Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed. The discussions centered on fortifying the strategic partnership and enhancing interpersonal ties between the two nations.
Jaishankar's visit, lasting three days, aimed to infuse new momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. His meetings with UAE officials underscored mutual commitments to bolster regional stability while advancing the deep-rooted bilateral relationship.
During his visit, Jaishankar extended an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prince Hamdan for a forthcoming visit to New Delhi. The Minister highlighted the enduring nature of UAE-India relations, defining them as a benchmark for bilateral cooperation on the global stage.
