Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission in UAE

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, embarked on a pivotal diplomatic mission to the UAE, engaging with notable leaders including Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed. The discussions centered on fortifying the strategic partnership and enhancing interpersonal ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar's visit, lasting three days, aimed to infuse new momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. His meetings with UAE officials underscored mutual commitments to bolster regional stability while advancing the deep-rooted bilateral relationship.

During his visit, Jaishankar extended an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prince Hamdan for a forthcoming visit to New Delhi. The Minister highlighted the enduring nature of UAE-India relations, defining them as a benchmark for bilateral cooperation on the global stage.

