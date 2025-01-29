Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission in UAE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE leaders to enhance the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and people-to-people connections. His three-day visit initiated dialogues for regional stability and collaboration, including invitations for high-level meetings and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:14 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission in UAE
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, embarked on a pivotal diplomatic mission to the UAE, engaging with notable leaders including Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed. The discussions centered on fortifying the strategic partnership and enhancing interpersonal ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar's visit, lasting three days, aimed to infuse new momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. His meetings with UAE officials underscored mutual commitments to bolster regional stability while advancing the deep-rooted bilateral relationship.

During his visit, Jaishankar extended an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prince Hamdan for a forthcoming visit to New Delhi. The Minister highlighted the enduring nature of UAE-India relations, defining them as a benchmark for bilateral cooperation on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025