HLC Approves ₹3,027.86 Crore for Disaster Mitigation Across Multiple States

A High-Level Committee (HLC), chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, has approved ₹3,027.86 crore for disaster mitigation projects across several states in India. The committee, which includes the Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister, and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, reviewed and sanctioned projects aimed at lightning risk reduction, drought mitigation, and forest fire management under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

The funds will support lightning safety initiatives in 50 high-risk districts, provide catalytic assistance to 49 districts in drought-prone states, and strengthen forest fire risk management in 144 high-priority districts.

₹2,022.16 Crore Approved for Drought-Prone States

Recognizing the severe drought vulnerability in 12 states, the HLC has sanctioned ₹2,022.16 crore to bolster drought mitigation efforts. The central share of ₹1,200 crore will be allocated from the NDMF, while the remaining costs will be borne by the respective states.

This funding will enhance water conservation, irrigation management, and climate resilience, helping states combat frequent drought conditions.

₹186.78 Crore for Lightning Safety Measures

With lightning strikes posing a significant threat to human lives, particularly in rural areas, the HLC has approved a Lightning Safety Mitigation Project worth ₹186.78 crore. The initiative targets 10 states that experience high incidents of lightning fatalities.

The project will focus on lightning early warning systems, public awareness campaigns, and infrastructure improvements to protect vulnerable communities.

₹818.92 Crore for Forest Fire Risk Management

To address the rising incidents of forest fires, which have devastating effects on biodiversity and livelihoods, the HLC has approved a Forest Fire Mitigation Scheme covering 144 high-priority districts in 19 states.

The total allocation stands at ₹818.92 crore, with the central share of ₹690.63 crore drawn from NDMF and NDRF. The plan includes:

Advanced fire detection and monitoring systems

Deployment of fire management teams

Training for forest officials and local communities

Post-fire recovery and ecological restoration

The 19 states benefiting from the project are: ✅ Andhra Pradesh ✅ Arunachal Pradesh ✅ Assam ✅ Chhattisgarh ✅ Gujarat ✅ Himachal Pradesh ✅ Jharkhand ✅ Karnataka ✅ Kerala ✅ Manipur ✅ Maharashtra ✅ Mizoram ✅ Madhya Pradesh ✅ Meghalaya ✅ Nagaland ✅ Odisha ✅ Tamil Nadu ✅ Telangana ✅ Uttarakhand

Expanding Disaster Preparedness Across India

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been strengthening India's disaster risk reduction system to minimize the loss of lives and property during natural calamities.

Previous approvals by the HLC include: ✅ ₹3,075.65 crore for Urban Flood Risk Mitigation in seven major cities ✅ ₹150 crore for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Management in four states ✅ ₹1,000 crore for Landslide Risk Mitigation in 15 states

Over ₹24,981 Crore Already Released to States in 2024-25

To strengthen state-level disaster response efforts, the central government has already disbursed ₹24,981 crore in the current financial year (2024-25), covering various relief and mitigation funds:

₹17,479.60 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 27 states

₹4,808.30 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 18 states

₹1,973.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 13 states

₹719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 8 states

Towards a Disaster-Resilient India

The latest approvals reflect the government’s proactive approach to disaster preparedness and risk mitigation. By strengthening early warning systems, improving infrastructure, and enhancing response mechanisms, India is moving towards a more resilient future.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with state governments, NITI Aayog, and other agencies, remains committed to building a safer and more disaster-resilient India by 2047.