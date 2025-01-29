Dalit MLA Stopped from School Inauguration Sparks Protest in Patna

Members of CPI(ML) Liberation staged a protest in Patna, calling for action against those who allegedly barred their Phulwari Sharif MLA, Gopal Ravidas, from inaugurating a school building because of his Dalit identity.

The demonstration commenced at Ashok Nagar, Kankarbagh, and concluded at Ramkrishna Nagar, Phulwari Sharif. Ravidas had earlier filed a police complaint at Parsa Bazar regarding the Republic Day incident in the Kurthal area.

The MLA claimed that villagers obstructed him from inaugurating the government school building and participating in a flag-hoisting ceremony due to his SC community membership. Parsa Bazar SHO, Maneka Rani, stated that video evidence is being reviewed and suspects would face action based on findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)