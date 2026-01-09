Brick Kiln Owner Faces Allegations of Assault and Caste Discrimination

A brick kiln owner in Maharashtra's Thane district is facing serious allegations after reportedly assaulting a tribal laborer, police confirmed on Friday. The incident involves Kalpesh Ramchandra Patil, accused of attacking Jitesh Damu Mali over caste-related issues.

Mali, a 25-year-old worker at the kiln, claimed Patil became enraged while he was operating machinery, leading to a violent assault with verbal abuse referencing Mali's tribal identity. The attack reportedly involved a physical assault with a brick.

Authorities have charged Patil under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, marking the severity of the incident in Bhiwandi. Investigations are ongoing.

