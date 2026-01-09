Left Menu

Brick Kiln Owner Faces Allegations of Assault and Caste Discrimination

A brick kiln owner in Thane district's Bhiwandi is accused of assaulting a tribal laborer and using casteist slurs. The victim, Jitesh Damu Mali, reported being injured during the incident. Police have applied several legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other protective laws.

Updated: 09-01-2026 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brick kiln owner in Maharashtra's Thane district is facing serious allegations after reportedly assaulting a tribal laborer, police confirmed on Friday. The incident involves Kalpesh Ramchandra Patil, accused of attacking Jitesh Damu Mali over caste-related issues.

Mali, a 25-year-old worker at the kiln, claimed Patil became enraged while he was operating machinery, leading to a violent assault with verbal abuse referencing Mali's tribal identity. The attack reportedly involved a physical assault with a brick.

Authorities have charged Patil under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, marking the severity of the incident in Bhiwandi. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

