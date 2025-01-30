Harish Kumar Gupta Steps In As New Andhra Pradesh DGP
Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh under full additional charge, replacing D Tirumala Rao. Rao, after superannuation, will assume a new role at APSRTC starting February 1 for a year.
The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) with full additional charge. Gupta succeeds D Tirumala Rao, who retired from service on January 31.
Following his retirement, Rao has been re-employed with the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation (APSRTC) as vice-chairman and managing director for a year starting February 1. Gupta, who was previously the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement and Ex-officio Principal Secretary to the government, has temporarily taken on the role of DGP until further notice.
Gupta's appointment as DGP repeats a brief stint he held during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he was chosen by the Election Commission. He was succeeded by Rao once the TDP-led NDA government took office.
