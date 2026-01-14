Left Menu

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal has been appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Aggarwal belongs to the 1994 Himachal Pradesh cadre of the Indian Police Service and is currently serving as special director general in the anti-terror agency. His tenure extends until August 31, 2028.

In a significant appointment, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Aggarwal has been named the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Aggarwal, part of the 1994 Himachal Pradesh cadre, is well-regarded in Indian security circles and has performed various critical roles in his career.

Aggarwal's current position as special director general in the anti-terror agency highlights his extensive experience in tackling terrorism-related challenges. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet sanctioned his elevation, solidifying his leadership in one of India's foremost investigative bodies.

As per the order issued by the Personnel Ministry, Aggarwal will serve in his new role until August 31, 2028, aligning with his superannuation date. This appointment comes as a strategic maneuver, affirming a period of continuity and stability for the agency in its fight against terrorism.

