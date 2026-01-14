Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed New NIA Director General

The National Investigation Agency has a new leader at its helm, with the appointment of seasoned counter-terrorism expert Rakesh Aggarwal as the director general.

A 1994-batch IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Aggarwal was handpicked for the role after holding critical responsibilities within the agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Aggarwal's tenure has been endorsed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, extending his leadership role up until his retirement in August 2028, ensuring continuity of expertise in intricate security matters.

