Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed New NIA Director General
Rakesh Aggarwal, an expert in counter-terrorism, has been appointed as the new director general of the National Investigation Agency. A 1994-batch IPS officer, Aggarwal has been serving as special director general and interim DG. His tenure as DG has been approved until his retirement in August 2028.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency has a new leader at its helm, with the appointment of seasoned counter-terrorism expert Rakesh Aggarwal as the director general.
A 1994-batch IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Aggarwal was handpicked for the role after holding critical responsibilities within the agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Aggarwal's tenure has been endorsed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, extending his leadership role up until his retirement in August 2028, ensuring continuity of expertise in intricate security matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh
Transforming Pong Dam Lake: Eco-Tourism Takes Flight in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Unveils 'Vyavastha Parivartan': A New Era in Ecotourism
Himachal Pradesh Seeks Financial Aid for Earthquake Preparedness
CBI Investigates Digital Fraud Targeting Elderly Woman