Left Menu

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed New NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal, an expert in counter-terrorism, has been appointed as the new director general of the National Investigation Agency. A 1994-batch IPS officer, Aggarwal has been serving as special director general and interim DG. His tenure as DG has been approved until his retirement in August 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:17 IST
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed New NIA Director General
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has a new leader at its helm, with the appointment of seasoned counter-terrorism expert Rakesh Aggarwal as the director general.

A 1994-batch IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Aggarwal was handpicked for the role after holding critical responsibilities within the agency and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Aggarwal's tenure has been endorsed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, extending his leadership role up until his retirement in August 2028, ensuring continuity of expertise in intricate security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global
2
India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperat...

 India
3
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

 India
4
Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026