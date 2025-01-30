Ceasefire Call Amidst Eastern Congo Unrest: Rwanda Denies Involvement

Rwanda has urged for a ceasefire across eastern Congo and negotiation with the M23 rebels, even as it denies any involvement of its troops in the recent conflict. Diplomatic accusations, however, continue to assert Rwanda's backing of M23 fighters, who seized control of Goma earlier this week.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe reiterated Rwanda's position for regional peace, amid worsening conditions in Goma, with looting and intermittent gunfire persisting. Rwanda maintains its stance against military solutions, advocating for dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and M23 rebels.

Despite Rwanda's appeals, Congo remains firm in its refusal to negotiate with what it considers a terrorist group, instead calling for U.N. sanctions against Rwanda. As tensions escalate and M23 advances further south, international pressure mounts on all parties to seek peaceful resolutions to the conflict.

