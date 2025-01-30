Guantanamo Migrant Facility Expansion: Controversy and Challenges

President Donald Trump announced an expansion of the U.S. migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, aiming to accommodate up to 30,000 migrants. This decision has been met with criticism from human rights groups and political opposition, raising questions about conditions and oversight at the facility.

The proposed expansion is part of Trump's executive order instructing the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to prepare the facility for the so-called 'worst criminal illegal aliens.' The administration's move contrasts with past efforts by Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden to close the detention center completely.

The plan has been labeled 'an act of brutality' by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and pro-refugee advocates have urged Congress to examine alleged abuses at the facility. Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been authorized to detain migrants at Buckley Space Force Base as part of broader military and immigration enforcement actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)