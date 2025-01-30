Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed as Andhra Pradesh DGP
Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, is appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh, succeeding D Tirumala Rao. Rao transitions to a new role at the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation. Gupta temporarily held the DGP position during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Andhra Pradesh government has named Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police under full additional charge. Gupta, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, succeeds D Tirumala Rao, who has retired from the role.
D Tirumala Rao will continue his service as the vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation for the next year, starting February 1. This transition follows his superannuation.
Gupta, who briefly served as DGP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was appointed by the Election Commission but was later succeeded by Rao when the TDP-led NDA government took office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
