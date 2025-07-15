Left Menu

Linguistic Mastery: PV Narasimha Rao's Legacy in Focus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, praised former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for his linguistic prowess, speaking 17 languages, including Hindi. In a lecture, Naidu highlighted Rao's achievements, emphasizing the ongoing language debate and opposition to the three-language policy in states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated language debate, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has spotlighted former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's linguistic prowess. According to Naidu, Rao was fluent in 17 languages, including Hindi.

Delivering a lecture entitled 'The Life and Legacy of former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao,' Naidu extolled Rao as a remarkable statesman and visionary, greatly admired within the Telugu community. Naidu recounted his 'very good equation' with Rao, referring to his diverse roles as a student leader, freedom fighter, and a multilingual scholar.

Naidu's remarks come as the three-language policy, under the National Education Policy, faces fierce opposition from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, where leaders allege the imposition of Hindi by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

