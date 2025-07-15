Linguistic Mastery: PV Narasimha Rao's Legacy in Focus

In the midst of a heated language debate, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has spotlighted former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's linguistic prowess. According to Naidu, Rao was fluent in 17 languages, including Hindi.

Delivering a lecture entitled 'The Life and Legacy of former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao,' Naidu extolled Rao as a remarkable statesman and visionary, greatly admired within the Telugu community. Naidu recounted his 'very good equation' with Rao, referring to his diverse roles as a student leader, freedom fighter, and a multilingual scholar.

Naidu's remarks come as the three-language policy, under the National Education Policy, faces fierce opposition from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, where leaders allege the imposition of Hindi by the central government.

