Pappu Yadav Slams Election Commission as 'Dhritarashtra' Over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticizes the Election Commission for their method of revising electoral rolls in Bihar, aligning them with epic character 'Dhritarashtra'. The Supreme Court permitted the revision with advice to use Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as valid documents to prove identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:27 IST
Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pappu Yadav, an Independent MP from Purnea, has fiercely criticized the Election Commission of India, comparing it to 'Dhritrashtra', a blind king in the Mahabharata, for their decision to revise Bihar's electoral rolls. Yadav accused them of disregarding the constitution and the Supreme Court's advice regarding the admissibility of identity documents.

Yadav's criticism followed the Supreme Court's decision to permit the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging the commission to consider allowing Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as valid documents for voter identity. In contrast, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia backed the Supreme Court, advocating for removing foreign nationals from the electoral lists.

Chandolia asserted that individuals from Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh should be excluded from the rolls and repatriated. The Supreme Court bench did not halt the SIR process, emphasizing identity proofing document inclusion. The Election Commission aims to complete Enumeration Forms collection in Bihar by July 25, ahead of the Assembly polls later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

