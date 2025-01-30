Left Menu

Major Reshuffle: Manipur Bureaucracy Undergoes Significant Shake-up

In a significant shake-up, the Manipur government has transferred 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers. This includes new appointments for Paulunthang Vaiphei as Additional Chief Secretary, Anurag Bajpai taking a similar role in Textiles, Commerce and Industries, and various other administrative realignments affecting several departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:06 IST
Manipur police Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, the Manipur government announced the transfer of 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers, as per an official notification on Thursday.

Director General of State Academy of Training, Paulunthang Vaiphei, is now the Additional Chief Secretary, while Anurag Bajpai will assume the role of Additional Chief Secretary for Textiles, Commerce and Industries. Meanwhile, Arun Kumar Sinha has been appointed the new Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department.

The notification also highlighted changes in the police hierarchy with significant positions including Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal moving to Imphal East and Anupam being reassigned as Joint Secretary for the Home Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

