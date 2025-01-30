Authority Upholds Property Seizure in Mukhtar Ansari Case
The Adjudicating Authority has confirmed the attachment of a property linked to late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari as part of an anti-benami law probe. The property in Lucknow was seized by the I-T department for being under a 'benami' transaction, with various involved parties identified.
The Adjudicating Authority has confirmed the property attachment order sent by the Income-Tax Department concerning the late Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious gangster-politician from Uttar Pradesh.
Valued at Rs 1.05 crore, the 3,234 sq feet property in Dalibagh, Lucknow, was attached under the Prohibition of Benami Properties Transaction Act. The probe identified multiple parties, including Ansari's family and associates.
The Authority upheld that the property was involved in a 'benami' transaction, citing lack of genuine financial backing, control by Ansari affiliates, and rounds of ownership transfers that masked the real beneficiary.
