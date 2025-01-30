Left Menu

Devotion and Danger: Navigating the Maha Kumbh's Massive Crowds

Millions gathered in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival, despite a tragic stampede leading to numerous deaths. Devotees continue participating in the holy 'royal dips' for absolution. Authorities face criticism over crowd management while ensuring safety. 400 million attendees are expected for the next festival in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:32 IST
Millions of fervent Hindu believers converged on Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival, even as memories of a deadly stampede lingered. The tragedy, occurring on a high holy day, claimed many lives, instilling fear among attendees drawn to the world's largest human gathering.

Amidst the crowd, families like Krishna Soni's took precautions to stay together. "We are walking very carefully and trying to avoid the crowded areas," Soni shared with Reuters.

The event drew over 76 million people on Wednesday alone, with official figures indicating 30 deaths, although unofficial tallies suggest a higher toll. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the crowd surge that led to the tragedy. Despite recent events, millions more gathered on Thursday for the 'royal dips' in three sacred rivers.

Indian officials project that 400 million will attend the festival in 2025, underscoring the need for enhanced crowd management. Critics, including opposition leaders and local media, urge improvements in logistical planning to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

