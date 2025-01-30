Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Drone Attack Claims Lives

A Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy has resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to nine others, including a child, according to regional authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack and called for increased international pressure on Russia, as the overnight assault involved 81 drones striking multiple targets across Ukraine. The country's air force managed to intercept 37 drones, while 39 others failed to reach their intended targets.

Local officials reported damage to five apartments and over 20 cars as emergency services worked through the night to rescue trapped residents. The broader impact of the attack included damage to various structures in Odesa, including a grain warehouse.

