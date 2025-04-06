Punjab Farmer Leader Ends Hunger Strike Amid Ongoing MSP Battle
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader, ended a hunger strike begun last November to advocate for farmers' demands, like a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Following appeals from Union ministers, Dallewal promised to continue the fight for farmers' rights and a stronger movement.
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab, ended his prolonged hunger strike on Sunday. The fast, which began on November 26 last year, aimed to press for various demands from agitating farmers, including the legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Dallewal's decision came a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed for him to conclude his fast-unto-death. The announcement was made during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held in Sirhind, Punjab, where Dallewal emphasized that the fight for MSP guarantee and other farmer demands would persist.
The move follows recent police action against protesting farmers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, with Dallewal remaining determined to strengthen the agitation. He urged supporters to rally behind the cause, aiming for a fortified movement to uphold farmers' rights and demands.
