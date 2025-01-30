NCP Leadership Speaks Out Amidst Extortion Scandal in Beed District
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urged NCP workers to avoid extortion linked to Beed district development projects, following the arrest of an NCP minister's associate. Pawar emphasized maintaining a clean image and warned against political interference and unlawful activities, including public guns and extortion attempts.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a stern warning to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Beed district, urging them to steer clear of extortion attempts tied to development projects. This directive comes amidst a political uproar following the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close ally of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Pawar was addressing a gathering of party workers, where he stressed the need for maintaining a clean image and not engaging in unlawful activities. "No political interference will be tolerated in administrative affairs," he declared, adding that he would employ the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the guilty.
In addition to the crackdown on extortion, Pawar also highlighted plans for Beed's development, emphasizing collaboration with public representatives and ministers. The deputy CM's statements underscore the party's intention to uphold law and order in light of the serious charges emerging from the recent incidents.
