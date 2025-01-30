Bravery Amidst Chaos: Major Hamza's Ultimate Sacrifice

A Pakistan Army major was among two security personnel killed in a clash with terrorists near the Afghanistan border, according to an official army statement on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a night-time intelligence operation conducted by security forces on January 29-30, reported the military’s media wing, ISPR.

The deceased were identified as Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, both of whom were hailed for their bravery and commitment. Pakistani forces managed to neutralize six militants during the operation. President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces’ efforts.

