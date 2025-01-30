Left Menu

Bravery Amidst Chaos: Major Hamza's Ultimate Sacrifice

In a daring operation against terrorists on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Pakistan Army Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem sacrificed their lives. Despite the loss, they successfully eliminated six terrorists. As violence rises since 2021, security forces intensify efforts to maintain safety and counter growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:17 IST
Bravery Amidst Chaos: Major Hamza's Ultimate Sacrifice
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan Army major was among two security personnel killed in a clash with terrorists near the Afghanistan border, according to an official army statement on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a night-time intelligence operation conducted by security forces on January 29-30, reported the military’s media wing, ISPR.

The deceased were identified as Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, both of whom were hailed for their bravery and commitment. Pakistani forces managed to neutralize six militants during the operation. President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces’ efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025