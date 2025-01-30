Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Call for Real Power Sharing with Dalits and Backwards

Rahul Gandhi criticizes Congress's historical failings to protect Dalits and backward communities. He asserts that political representation alone isn't enough without true power and wealth distribution. Gandhi emphasizes the need for genuine 'bhaagidaari' in institutions to ensure equitable sharing of power and wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:40 IST
  • India

In a candid address at a Dalit influencers' event, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the Congress party's shortcomings in the 1990s, particularly in safeguarding the interests of Dalits and backward communities.

Highlighting the difference between mere representation and actual share in power, he argued that Congress must focus on securing substantial 'bhaagidaari' within key institutions to resolve the communities' challenges effectively.

Gandhi is optimistic about the Congress regaining its original support base, which he believes will challenge the current dominance of BJP and RSS, pushing for a more inclusive share in power and wealth for marginalized sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

