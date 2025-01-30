Rahul Gandhi's Call for Real Power Sharing with Dalits and Backwards

In a candid address at a Dalit influencers' event, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the Congress party's shortcomings in the 1990s, particularly in safeguarding the interests of Dalits and backward communities.

Highlighting the difference between mere representation and actual share in power, he argued that Congress must focus on securing substantial 'bhaagidaari' within key institutions to resolve the communities' challenges effectively.

Gandhi is optimistic about the Congress regaining its original support base, which he believes will challenge the current dominance of BJP and RSS, pushing for a more inclusive share in power and wealth for marginalized sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)