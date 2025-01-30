Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Mumbai Police Reunites Missing Toddler with Family

The Mumbai police swiftly rescued a kidnapped three-year-old girl and arrested her abductor within hours. The suspect, Dipali Bablu Das, allegedly lured the child with chocolates. Local collaboration and CCTV footage played key roles in locating the girl in the Worli area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a commendable effort, Mumbai police rescued a three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from outside her home in Mumbai's Worli area, according to an official statement.

Authorities have arrested a woman identified as Dipali Bablu Das, aged 40, for the abduction. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 pm on Wednesday when the girl was playing outdoors. Das allegedly enticed the child with chocolates, but a 10-year-old girl spotted the encounter and informed the toddler's mother about the unfamiliar woman.

As the family struggled in vain to locate the girl, they reported the kidnapping to the police by 5:30 pm. The police quickly mobilized multiple teams and used CCTV footage to trace the suspect's movements, which led them to the Prem Nagar slum colony. With community assistance, the police found both the accused and the child in a house, successfully rescuing the girl by 8 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

