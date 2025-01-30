Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Assault Case Pleas Involving AAP MP

A Delhi court dismissed pleas involving Bibhav Kumar, an aide of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, related to an alleged assault case with AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The judge found no merit in the petitions and noted that the chargesheet against Kumar is complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:11 IST
Delhi Court Dismisses Assault Case Pleas Involving AAP MP
A Delhi court has rejected multiple pleas connected to an alleged assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The pleas were filed by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police.

The case revolves around an incident on May 13, involving Kumar, who is currently out on bail. Additional sessions judge Raj Kumar concluded that the petitions lacked merit and maintained the trial shouldn't proceed to the sessions court.

The court emphasized that the chargesheet against Kumar is comprehensive, dismissing both Kumar's and Delhi Police's pleas as being without merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

