Delhi Court Dismisses Assault Case Pleas Involving AAP MP

A Delhi court has rejected multiple pleas connected to an alleged assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The pleas were filed by Bibhav Kumar, an aide of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police.

The case revolves around an incident on May 13, involving Kumar, who is currently out on bail. Additional sessions judge Raj Kumar concluded that the petitions lacked merit and maintained the trial shouldn't proceed to the sessions court.

The court emphasized that the chargesheet against Kumar is comprehensive, dismissing both Kumar's and Delhi Police's pleas as being without merit.

