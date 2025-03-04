Delhi Police Challenges Order in Swati Maliwal Assault Case Document Dispute

In a significant legal maneuver, the Delhi Police are challenging a recent order from a trial court concerning the supply of documents in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The documents were meant for Bibhav Kumar, an aide to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, now facing multiple serious charges.

The police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel Sanjay Lao, argue that the trial court's order is flawed and clashes with a pending Supreme Court decision on a similar matter. The Supreme Court's ruling on supplying unrelied documents to the accused may set a precedent applicable here.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has requested the police counsel to submit detailed submissions and has scheduled the following hearing for March 11. The legal contention underscores the ongoing complexity in ensuring due process while awaiting critical Supreme Court clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)