Delhi Police Challenges Court Directive in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police challenged a trial court's order that compelled them to present a list of unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar, the main accused in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar is closely associated with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the proceedings, the Delhi Police sought more time to consolidate their arguments. Justice Vikas Mahajan scheduled the next hearing for March 11 and instructed Kumar to file a written response by that date.

The controversy stems from a January 29 order by Tis Hazari sessions court, which rebuffed the police's opposition to an earlier magistrate directive. The Supreme Court granted bail to Kumar last year citing several factors, including the completion of investigations and a comprehensive chargesheet. Legal challenges continue, with trial complexities persisting.

