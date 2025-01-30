SIU Probes into Defence Department, KwaDukuza Municipality, Mpumalanga Education

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is gearing up to conduct three major corruption investigations targeting the Department of Defence, KwaDukuza Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, and the Mpumalanga Department of Education.

These investigations have been officially approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who signed proclamations authorizing probes into tender-related corruption and financial mismanagement within these entities.

Department of Defence Under Scrutiny

The Department of Defence is facing an SIU probe over allegations of serious maladministration and financial mismanagement linked to two contracts.

These contracts involve:

Inventory verification

Continuous asset verification

The supply, installation, and commissioning of an asset management system

The SIU will investigate whether National Treasury regulations were followed, if payments were irregular, and if any wasteful or fraudulent expenditures occurred.

Furthermore, investigators will focus on officials or external entities who may have unduly benefitted from these tenders.

“The probe will determine whether fraudulent conduct occurred and assess financial losses, damages, or prejudice suffered by the department or the state,” the SIU stated.

Mpumalanga Education Department in the Hot Seat

The Mpumalanga Department of Education is under investigation over six contracts related to the procurement of foodstuffs for six schools in the province.

The SIU aims to uncover: 🔍 Potential corruption in contract awarding 🔍 Whether National Treasury procurement guidelines were violated 🔍 Irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditures 🔍 Misconduct by employees, officials, or suppliers

The probe will also determine if the food supply contracts were executed properly or if fraudulent activity caused harm to the department and learners.

“This investigation will ensure accountability and that those who engaged in maladministration, fraud, or financial misconduct face consequences,” the SIU noted.

KwaDukuza Municipality’s Infrastructure Tenders Investigated

The KwaDukuza Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is under investigation for three infrastructure-related tenders, raising concerns about transparency and potential corruption in municipal contract awards.

The tenders under investigation include: 🏗 Tender MN132/2018 – Panel of contractors for a 36-month road rehabilitation contract ⚡ Tender MN30/2019 – KwaDukuza Mall Bulk Supply ⚡ Tender MN240/2019 – Construction of a 33/11 KV industrial substation upgrade

The SIU will examine: ✔ Whether procurement and contracting followed fair, competitive, and cost-effective procedures ✔ Any unauthorized, irregular, or wasteful expenditure ✔ Possible improper conduct by officials, suppliers, or contractors

“The investigation will reveal if the municipality or state suffered financial losses due to fraudulent, unethical, or irregular conduct,” the SIU said.

Accountability and Legal Action

The SIU has vowed to hold wrongdoers accountable, stating that any criminal evidence uncovered will be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Additionally, the SIU has the authority to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or Special Tribunal to recover losses caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

“We will ensure that corrupt individuals face legal consequences and that stolen public funds are recovered to benefit South African citizens,” the SIU concluded.

This bold move by the SIU signals a renewed crackdown on corruption across multiple government institutions, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice.