Military Migrant Flights: New Departure in US Deportation Strategy

The US Air Force has initiated deportation flights, utilizing military aircraft to transport migrants from Texas to Guatemala. Eighty migrants, including eight children, were deported on a flight that circumvented Mexican airspace due to military plane restrictions.

This strategic shift marks a significant departure from the traditional use of charter and commercial planes by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The move underscores an expanding military role in enforcing immigration laws under the Trump administration, raising logistical and diplomatic challenges.

While an 1878 law typically prohibits military participation in civilian law enforcement, Trump has indicated the potential invocation of wartime powers, allowing military involvement in detention and deportation operations as part of his broader immigration policy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)