Native Americans Challenge ICE Harassment Allegations

Native Americans and Democratic lawmakers accuse ICE of harassing tribal members during immigration raids, urging President Trump to halt targeting. The Navajo Nation reports traumatizing encounters, while ICE cites protocol when encountering U.S. citizens. Native leaders advise members to carry identification documents to avoid hassles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 05:06 IST
Native Americans and Democratic lawmakers have accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of harassing tribal members amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. They allege that ICE is unjustly targeting Native Americans during its operations.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren reported that his citizens have experienced 'traumatizing' encounters with ICE agents. U.S. Congressional Democrats, urging Trump to halt such practices, highlighted incidents like the one in Ruidoso, New Mexico where an ICE agent demanded citizenship proof from a tribal member at a convenience store.

Nygren and other indigenous leaders are advising members to proactively carry identification documents to prevent further harassment. The ICE agency has previously stated that agents may encounter U.S. citizens during enforcement and request identification from them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

