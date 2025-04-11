Republican Efforts to Require Citizenship Proof for Voting Sparks Debate

The House of Representatives passed a controversial bill on Thursday mandating proof of US citizenship for voter registration in federal elections. Presented as a key objective for Republicans and former President Donald Trump, the legislation aims to ensure electoral integrity by confirming voters' citizenship status.

Democrats have criticized the measure, arguing it could disenfranchise millions of eligible American voters lacking immediate access to required documents, such as a valid passport and government-issued photo ID. They highlight the potential bureaucratic burdens this could impose, particularly on married women, minorities, military personnel, and older citizens.

Republicans counter that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act strengthens electoral confidence. However, with a narrow Senate majority, overcoming a filibuster poses a significant hurdle for the bill's proponents. Critics suggest the initiative fuels unfounded fears about non-citizen voting, a rare occurrence in US elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)