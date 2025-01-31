Left Menu

Security Tightens in New Orleans Ahead of Super Bowl Post-Attack

A congressional delegation will assess New Orleans' security before the upcoming Super Bowl, following a recent attack that killed 14 people. Led by Rep. Dale Strong, they will collaborate with local and federal security agencies. The NFL has enhanced its security measures, including increased law enforcement presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 07:52 IST
In the wake of a tragic New Year's Day attack, a congressional delegation is set to visit New Orleans on Friday to evaluate security protocols as the city prepares for the Super Bowl on February 9. Citing the need to ensure safety, the delegation will be led by Alabama Representative Dale Strong, who chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology.

The delegation plans to inspect the crime scene alongside officials from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and New Orleans Police Department. The tour will then move to the convention center and Caesars Superdome, where NFL and local law enforcement will detail security measures being implemented.

This step comes after the attack carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an individual linked to extremist ideologies, which resulted in increased security concerns. In response, NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier announced bolstered law enforcement efforts, involving thousands of personnel across several agencies, to safeguard the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

