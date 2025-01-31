Left Menu

Marshall Islands Urges Caution Amid U.S. Immigration Crackdown

The Marshall Islands government warns its citizens in the U.S. not to engage with immigration officials without a judicial warrant due to concerns over President Trump's immigration policies. Citizens are advised of their rights and emergency contacts are provided amid reported ICE questioning incidents in Arkansas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:24 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Marshall Islands has advised its citizens residing in the United States to avoid opening doors to immigration officials without a judicial warrant, highlighting fears of entanglement in President Donald Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, according to official statements.

The warning emerges as the Marshall Islands, along with Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, negotiates the right of their citizens to live and work in the U.S. through Compacts of Free Association (COFA) while ensuring U.S. military access to strategic ocean regions as tensions with China influence strategic decisions.

Concerns escalated after reports surfaced of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) questioning Marshallese families in Springdale, Arkansas. With over 10,000 Marshallese legally residing there, officials emphasize knowledge of rights and warn against unwarranted engagements, offering community support and emergency guidance online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

