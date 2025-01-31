China Mourns Victims of Washington Air Disaster
China has expressed deep condolences following the Washington air disaster, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Two Chinese citizens were among the fatalities, and China is currently assisting their families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:53 IST
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed its heartfelt condolences following the recent air disaster in Washington, according to an official statement released on Friday.
The incident tragically claimed the lives of two Chinese citizens, prompting Beijing to offer support to their bereaved families.
This response underscores China's commitment to providing assistance to its nationals affected by international tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
