Naxalite Surrender: A Blow to Maoist Ideology in Chhattisgarh

Seven Naxalites, including three women, with a collective bounty of Rs 32 lakh, surrendered to police in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Disillusioned by Maoist ideology and exploitation, they turned themselves in. They will receive Rs 25,000 each and rehabilitation under government policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event, seven Naxalites, among them three women, have surrendered in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, a police official stated on Thursday. The individuals, involved in multiple attacks on security forces, carried a collective cash reward of Rs 32 lakh.

Police and Border Security Force officials reported that the former cadres expressed their dissatisfaction with the Maoist ideology, describing it as 'hollow' and 'inhuman.' The senior policeman, Indira Kalyan Elesela, emphasized their disappointment with the exploitation of tribals by senior Naxalite leaders.

Among those surrendered were notable figures like Mamta alias Shanta, involved in 26 violent incidents, and Dinesh Mattami and Aaytu Ram Potai, each with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. The others included Jamuna alias Neera Netam, Itwarin Padda, Sanjay Nareti, and Sagnu Ram Anchla, all of whom will receive assistance and rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

