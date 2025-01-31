Left Menu

Madhusudan Padhi Takes Helm as Odisha's Election Commissioner

Madhusudan Padhi, a retired IAS officer, assumed office as Odisha's State Election Commissioner on Friday. He succeeds A P Padhi as the eighth holder of the position. Padhi expressed confidence in efficiently overseeing the forthcoming panchayat and urban elections in Odisha.

31-01-2025
