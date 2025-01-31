Madhusudan Padhi Takes Helm as Odisha's Election Commissioner

Madhusudan Padhi, a retired IAS officer, officially assumed the role of Odisha State Election Commissioner on Friday.

As the eighth individual to hold this prominent position, Padhi succeeded A P Padhi. His appointment signifies a continuation of experienced leadership in overseeing state electoral processes.

Upon taking charge, Padhi articulated his commitment to ensuring the seamless execution of upcoming panchayat and urban elections, emphasizing the significant responsibility entrusted to him by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)