Supreme Court Intervenes in Election Commission's Voter Limit Crisis

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India to preserve video records of polling, amid a legal battle over increasing voter capacity from 1,200 to 1,500 per polling station. The petitioner, Indu Prakash Singh, argues this decision could negatively impact voter turnout during assembly elections.

The Supreme Court has taken a pivotal step by directing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to maintain video footage of polling activities while disputes over the increase in the number of voters per polling station remain unresolved. This directive comes amid legal challenges against the amendment allowing up to 1,500 voters, from the previous cap of 1,200.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar have granted the ECI additional time to respond to a PIL filed by Indu Prakash Singh, who opposes this adjustment citing its potential adverse effects on elections. Singh's argument underscores the lack of data supporting the decision, asserting it poses logistical issues during forthcoming elections in states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Delhi.

Concerns further extend to amendments limiting public access to CCTV footage, criticized by other political figures including Congress's Jairam Ramesh. The Supreme Court, while eschewing a formal notice, has ensured awareness of the petition's grave implications on democratic participation and voter accessibility, preserving the ethos of fair elections.

