Norwegian Ship's Arrest Sparks Baltic Sea Tensions
A Norwegian ship, Silver Dania, with an all-Russian crew has been detained by Norwegian police on allegations of damaging a fibre optic cable in the Baltic Sea. The arrest, requested by Latvian authorities, highlights regional tensions involving critical infrastructure.
Norwegian authorities have apprehended a Norwegian-flagged vessel, Silver Dania, with an all-Russian crew, due to suspicions regarding its involvement in damaging a crucial fibre optic cable in the Baltic Sea.
The operation to arrest the ship was carried out at the behest of Latvian officials, signaling potential regional diplomatic ramifications. The police in Tromsoe, Northern Norway, shared a statement outlining the serious nature of the alleged damage to the fibre cable linking Latvia and Sweden.
Silver Dania was navigating from St. Petersburg to Murmansk when Norwegian forces intervened, further fanning underlying geopolitical tensions surrounding infrastructure security in the strategically sensitive Baltic region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian
- ship
- arrest
- Baltic Sea
- fibre optic
- cable
- Latvia
- Sweden
- Russian crew
- Tromsoe
ALSO READ
Government Digitalizes Cable TV Operator Registration Process
India's Data Surge: Quadruple Capacity by 2025 with New Submarine Cables
Goa's Landmark Curved Cable-Stayed Bridge Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari
Supreme Court Urges Amicable Burial Settlement in Chhattisgarh
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Russian Threats to Undersea Cables