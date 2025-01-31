Norwegian Ship's Arrest Sparks Baltic Sea Tensions

Norwegian authorities have apprehended a Norwegian-flagged vessel, Silver Dania, with an all-Russian crew, due to suspicions regarding its involvement in damaging a crucial fibre optic cable in the Baltic Sea.

The operation to arrest the ship was carried out at the behest of Latvian officials, signaling potential regional diplomatic ramifications. The police in Tromsoe, Northern Norway, shared a statement outlining the serious nature of the alleged damage to the fibre cable linking Latvia and Sweden.

Silver Dania was navigating from St. Petersburg to Murmansk when Norwegian forces intervened, further fanning underlying geopolitical tensions surrounding infrastructure security in the strategically sensitive Baltic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)